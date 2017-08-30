Woman found with rosary beads in throat dies, NYPD says

A 33-year-old woman found with rosary beads in her throat died in a Bronx, N.Y., hospital Tuesday, according to New York City police.

Earlier Tuesday, the unidentified woman’s boyfriend was seen naked in the street and shouting about the devil, the New York Daily News reported.

Police officers tasered the man and took him to a hospital, the newspaper reported.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman when they arrived at an apartment in the Highbridge section of the Bronx around 5:25 p.m., WPIX-TV reported. She was found unconscious and unresponsive in a hallway, the television station reported.