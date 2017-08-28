The Latest: Suspects in pregnant woman's death to be charged

The Latest on a missing pregnant Fargo woman whose body was found in a river three days after authorities found a newborn they believe to be hers (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Two suspects in the death of a pregnant woman in North Dakota will face three charges including conspiracy to commit murder.

That charge carries a potential punishment of life in prison without parole.

Cass County State's Attorney Birch Burdick says 38-year-old Brooke Crews and 32-year-old William Hoehn are scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon to be formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information. They will have bond set but won't enter pleas. There are no other suspects.

The two were neighbors of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, who went missing Aug. 19. Authorities recovered her body from the Red River in Fargo Sunday night, three days after finding a newborn they believe to be hers. The baby was with Crews when she was arrested.

___

5 a.m.

Authorities in Fargo, North Dakota, say they've found the body of a missing woman, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd told a news conference the body of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind was found in a river Sunday evening.

Todd says the body, which was wrapped in plastic, was first spotted by kayakers who notified authorities. At the same time, Todd says a farmstead was being searched. Todd says suspicious items were found at the farmstead that led authorities to believe it may be a crime scene.

Greywind was last seen at her apartment Aug. 19. The quest to find her intensified when police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping. The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's, but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.