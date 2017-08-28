Harvey flooding ravages Texas as Abbott orders another 1,000 National Guard members

Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into the nation’s fourth-largest city Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground and overwhelmed rescuers who could not keep up with the constant calls for help.

The dire situation prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to order another 1,000 National Guard members to Houston. Abbott said the state activated 3,000 National Guard and State Guard members as a result of the storm damage. He also said 500 vehicles and 14 aircraft had been put into service.

The National Weather Service tweeted early Monday that the region can expect dangerous flooding for parts of Texas and Louisiana. The agency said additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches are expected across the upper Texas coast, with isolated storm totals as high as 50 inches.

"This event is unprecedented and all impacts are unknown and beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety," the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

The storm has so far affected about a quarter of the Texas population, or 6.8 million people in 18 counties.

As of 10 p.m. local time, the National Hurricane Center reported that the storm still has sustained winds of up to 40 mph and is centered 20 miles east of Victoria, Texas, about 120 miles southwest of Houston. It continues to creep to the east-southeast at 3 m.p.h.

That means it remains virtually stalled near the coast and continues to drop heavy rain on the Houston and Galveston areas. In the past 48 hours, numerous spots in the region have measured more than 25 inches of rainfall.

The hurricane center says Harvey's center was expected to drift off the middle Texas coast on Monday and meander offshore through Tuesday before beginning "a slow northeastward motion."

Several hundred people arrived at the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston, which officials are using as a shelter as floodwaters have inundated much of the city. The center was also used as a shelter for Hurricane Katrina refugees in 2005.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett asked that anyone who has a boat or a high water vehicle to help with rescue efforts in the Houston area.

"We desperately need boats and high water vehicles," Emmett said. "We can't wait for assets to come from outside."

Flights from William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental airports were halted due to standing water on the runways, according to Fox 26. Thousands of flights were canceled and travelers were left stranded in the area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to begin releasing water Monday morning from the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs to prevent uncontrollable flooding of downtown Houston and the Houston Ship Channel. The dams were built during the 1940s in response to a 1935 flood that inundated much of downtown Houston.

Col. Lars Zetterstrom said the water contained in the dams is "unparalleled in the dams' history," with waters rising about 4 inches per hour. A meteorologist for a Houston-area flood-control district is warning that thousands of residents could be affected by the release of water from a pair of flood-control reservoirs.

The White House confirmed Sunday that Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House is working to coordinate the logistics of his trip with state and local officials.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is responding to an overwhelming number of corporate and citizen inquiries by establishing the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to accept tax-deductible flood relief donations.

Checks and money orders can be mailed to the Greater Houston Community Foundation, while online credit card donations can be made at www.ghcf.org. Online credit card donations will be assessed a small fee by the credit card companies. Donors have the option of increasing their credit card donations to cover this fee.

The evacuation of Houston's main public hospital hasn't begun yet because it is surrounded by waist-deep water as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Bryan McLeod is a spokesman for Harris Health System. He said Sunday that minor flooding in the basement of Ben Taub Hospital and a busted sewer pipe forced officials to close the kitchen.

McLeod says the flooding resulted in only a small amount of water in the basement and did not affect the hospital's power supply. But shutting down the kitchen leaves the hospital with a limited supply of dry food for patients.

McLeod says the evacuations won't start until the water recedes from around the facility and will likely take several days. The hospital is part of the Texas Medical Center, and has 350 patients.

Fox News' Barnini Chakraborty and The Associated Press contributed to this report.