Babysitter, barber held in sex offenses against children

An 18-year-old woman who was babysitting a 4-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting the child, say police in San Antonio, Texas.

An arrest affidavit says Esmeralda Medellin allegedly molested the child in March, but denied the allegations after the child told his mother what happened, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Police took the babysitter and child to a hospital for an examination, then brought the babysitter to police headquarters for questioning, the newspaper reported.

After hospital test results arrived, police on Thursday arrested Medellin on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault, the newspaper reported.

Barber masturbated, police say

Also on Thursday, a barber in Spring, Texas, was arrested after a mother claimed he masturbated while cutting her children’s hair, the paper reported.

Jeremiah Siqueido, 32, was charged with indecency after the mother told deputies Siqueido repeatedly went into a back room during the haircuts.

In one instance, the mother caught him masturbating while looking out at the children, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Man blamed girl, police say

Meanwhile, San Antonio police arrested a 74-year-old man, charging him with inappropriately touching a girl whose age was not specified.

Jesus Salgado told police the girl was to blame, alleging she had “continuously come onto him,” an affidavit stated, according to the Express-News.

