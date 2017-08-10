20 students help walk Indianapolis teacher down the aisle at wedding

Making a guest list for a wedding is one of the hardest things a bride and groom can do, but Indianapolis school teacher Marielle Slagel Keller knew exactly who twenty invites should go to: her students.

As reported by the Kansas City Star, they were also part of her wedding party. For Marielle, the decision was simple. When it came time to choose a flower girl and a ring bearer, she could only think of the people she spends eight hours a day with.

The Indianapolis Public Schools posted photos from the wedding on Facebook and its website, and the event will surely be the talk of school when students return from summer vacation.

She told school officials, “They mean the world to me. The kids and their families were part of the whole wedding planning process with me and gave me so much support along the way. They are a huge part of who I am, and it would not have felt right to not have them there.”

The students even helped her pick out a dress. However, some of them did have to cover their eyes when the bride and groom kissed.

