New Orleans rainfall overwhelmed pump stations

Heavy weekend rainfall in New Orleans overwhelmed the municipal pump stations -- leaving parts of the community flooded -- and some officials say they're not satisfied with the city's response.

Council President Jason Williams said the city council would meet Tuesday to seek answers about the pumping system after heavy rain Saturday left parts of the city awash in standing water, The Associated Press reported.

City officials said Sunday some neighborhoods saw between 8 and 10 inches of rain during a few hours Saturday, NOLA.com reported. That was too much for the Sewerage & Water Board's 24 pump stations to keep up with, even though all were operating.

Ryan Berni, deputy mayor for external affairs, told reporters the city has no immediate plans to request an emergency declaration from the state, but that could change as the city collects more information on flood damage.

Aaron Miller, the city's director of homeland security and emergency preparedness, said with more heavy rain predicted for Monday afternoon, the city's pumping capacity could be overwhelmed again.

"Public safety is our top priority, so we are advising residents to continue to monitor weather conditions and stay alert today," Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in response to Saturday's storms.

"These no-notice rain and flooding events can be very dangerous, but luckily, there was no loss of life," Landrieu said in a press release.

