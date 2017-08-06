Baltimore's 'nobody kill anybody' weekend leaves at least 2 people dead

Baltimore activists' attempt for a murder-free weekend proved to be too much to ask of the city, with at least three people shot, two of them killed, in less than 72 hours since guns were ordered to be put down.

Activist Erricka Bridgeford promoted the campaign as a "Baltimore ceasefire" and "Nobody kill anybody" weekend that began on Friday and ends Sunday night, garnering the support of thousands on social media since May.

The city made it through Friday with no shootings reported, drawing hope from participants the campaign might see some success. But by Saturday, two men -- ages 24 and 37 -- were shot and killed in separate incidents just hours apart, according to the Baltimore Sun. Another man, 22, also suffered a gunshot wound to the arm, FOX45 reported.

Participants gathered at the scene of the shooting to comfort relatives and neighbors. On Sunday morning, Bridgeford took to Facebook to ensure Baltimore residents the "ceasefire has NOT ended."

"If you are going to run around here acting defeated, A. Part of me wants to give you this nub to your eye, and then, to hug you, and B. You are not ready for this revolution. It's fine. But please sit down & quiet yourself. Stop panicking out loud. Find a corner & watch us keep GETTING THIS WORK," Bridgeford wrote on her Facebook page.

Baltimore has been marred by gun violence for years. The city has seen 204 murders by the end of July, a record number in the city's history, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Organizers said though the weekend may end with deaths, the goal of it was to unify the city.

"This is to let the people in the community know that there’s hope," Tyrone Boyette, a participant, told the newspaper. "We known it's not going to stop the murders, but it's a start."

More than 30 events were planned for the weekend and Sunday activities are expected to continue as scheduled despite the shooting deaths.

