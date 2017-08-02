Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom

Talk about a shotgun wedding.

Shortly after saying “I do,” a Tennessee bride was arrested for pulling a firearm out from beneath her wedding dress and pulling the trigger on her new hubby.

Police said Kate Elizabeth Prichard, 25, and her groom had started fighting only hours after their nuptials in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to news station WTVF.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The couple was drinking outside a local motel called the Clarion Inn when they began to fight, authorities said.

ARMED CUSTOMER KILLS SUSPECT DURING ARIZONA PHARMACY ROBBERY

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol. Pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” Murfreesboro Police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF.

The gun, however, was not loaded, forcing the pistol-packing bride to load a round before reportedly firing a shot into the air.

Click here for more from the New York Post.