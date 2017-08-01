Stranger pours bleach on woman's face in San Francisco, cops say

A woman has been blinded after a stranger poured bleach on her face in San Francisco Sunday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

The 57-year-old woman was sitting on a sidewalk in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when a man in his 20s approached her and told her to move from the sidewalk, according to SFGate.

“She was sitting down when a man approached her and told her to get up and go away, and then he walked away,” a police spokesman said. “He returned back to her with a cup in his hand — she believed it was bleach — and poured it on her, causing her to lose vision.”

The woman was rushed to a hospital after the attack. Police did not elaborate on her loss of vision.

Police reportedly did not take down the woman’s address.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim was expected to survive, police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said.