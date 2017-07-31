Dozen Alabama jailbirds make escape, several still on the run

A dozen inmates escaped from a jail in Alabama on Sunday evening sparking a massive manhunt.

The details are scarce, but authorities from the Walker County Jail in the city of Jasper confirmed to AL.com that 12 inmates had escaped around 9:30 pm local time. Seven of them were captured and returned the jail.

According to officials at the Walker County Jail the following escaped prisoners are still on the run:

-Steven Blake Lamb, 28 - in jail for attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, reckless endangerment and probation revocations.

- Christopher Micheal Smith, 19 - in jail for attempted murder, first-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering, second-degree theft.

-Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24 - in jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

-Larry Inman Jr, 29 - in jail for two counts of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, failure to appear.

- Ethan Howard Pearl, 24 – in jail for resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband, failure to appear on fourth-degree theft.

Local law enforcement is assisting the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in the manhunt and urged residents to stay off the streets.

"JPD has activated additional personnel to assist the Walker County Sheriff's Office in locating multiple escaped inmates from the Walker County Jail. We ask that downtown residents stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting," The Jasper Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

A $500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest of the escapees. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (205) 302-6464.

