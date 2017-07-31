Bee attack outside Arizona home kills landscaper, injures 2 others

A landscaper died and at least two other people were injured on Monday after a swarm of bees ambushed them outside an Arizona home.

Two landscapers were working outside the Tucson home when they were attacked by the bees, Drexel Heights Fire District spokeswoman Tracy Koslowski said. One of the landscapers, a man, was already being swarmed when he approached his colleague, who was spraying for weeds and bugs.

The landscaper, a man, died after firefighters brought him inside the home. His colleague and the resident at the home also suffered injuries.

ELDERLY WOMAN KILLS COPPERHEAD SNAKES WITH SHOTGUN, SHOVEL AND RAKE HANDLE

The resident was taken to the hospital in stable condition and is expected to be released later Monday. The second landscaper refused medical attention.

A beehive wasn't found at the home.

Pima County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook that Camino De La Tierra from Valencia to Calle Faisan was closed "due to swarms of bees in the area."

"Please use caution and stay inside if at all possible," the department said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.