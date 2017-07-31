Alabama jail break: Authorities search for remaining 2 inmates after dozen escape prison

Authorities in Alabama were searching for two inmates who were among the dozen that escaped from a jail Sunday.

Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, and Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, were still on the run as of early Monday. They were among the 12 who made a brazen escape from Walker County Jail.

Authorities were able to recapture the other 10 and return them to the jail. The details about the inmates’ escape are scant. Walker County Chief Deputy Dayron Bridges told Al.com that an investigation was ongoing.

"JPD has activated additional personnel to assist the Walker County Sheriff's Office in locating multiple escaped inmates from the Walker County Jail. We ask that downtown residents stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting,” the Jasper Police Department wrote in a Facebook message.

Larry Inman Jr., 29, and Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, were both recaptured by authorities from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Birmingham police at a gas station off Interstate 65 a little more than 10 minutes apart from each other Monday.

It was unclear how the other inmates were captured.

Among the inmates who were recaptured are Steven Blake Lamb, 28, Michael Adam McGuff, 30, Johnny Richard Hunter, 26, Christopher Cole Spain, 18, Kristopher Keith Secrest, 20, Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, 21, Timothy Chaz Cooper, 28, and Steven Sanford Hartley, 27.

