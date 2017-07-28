Manhunt underway after 2 killed in NC, including body found in trunk

North Carolina police are looking for a man suspected of killing two Charlotte residents Thursday morning.

A manhunt is now underway for Vurnel Smith Jr., 40.

Police were alerted to the killings by an injured woman who drove herself to the hospital and told police there might be other victims. When police began investigating, they found a dead body in the trunk of the car. Investigators are working to identify the deceased male found in the trunk.

The woman led investigators to the home of Jacquline Gordon-White, who police said was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking the public to call 911 if they see the suspect or his vehicle.

Smith is a 6’5 black male and weighs approximately 230lbs. The CMPD tweeted he was last seen driving a black 2017 Honda with PAS-9116 North Carolina plates.

