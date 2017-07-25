MORNING BRIEF: McCain set to cast crucial health care vote

Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., will return to the Senate on Tuesday, his office announced on Monday night. McCain, 80, has been home in Arizona following a brain tumor diagnosis.

The announcement of McCain's return comes as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to call a vote Tuesday to begin debate on proposed health care legislation.

TRUMP BLASTS POST

President Trump took to Twitter late Monday to ask if The Washington Post is a "lobbyist weapon" for Amazon. Billionaire Jeff Bezos owns The Post and is the founder of Amazon.

“Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly?” Trump tweeted.

SCARAMUCCI SHIFT?

Multiple former Republican National Committee officials who followed Reince Preibus and Sean Spicer to the White House are “seriously concerned” about their jobs now that President Trump tapped Anthony Scaramucci as his new communications director, White House sources told Fox News.

The sources said Scaramucci's influence has skyrocketed inside the West Wing.

OKLAHOMA SCHOOL DISTRICT PAYS OUT

An Oklahoma school district reportedly settled a lawsuit over a 31-year-old English teacher who had sex with an eight-grade student.

The student’s family was paid $125,000, The Daily Mail reported.

