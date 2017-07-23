U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Florida

Shark bites woman off Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says

Fox News
A great white shark. (Associated Press)

A great white shark. (Associated Press)  (Discovery Communications)

A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday after she was reportedly bitten by a small shark in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said. 

A person called the Coast Guard Sector Key West around 12:30 p.m. reporting the incident near Snipes Key. The woman, 40, was bitten on her foot, according to the Miami Herald.

Related Image

aerial view over Key West looking north with Duval Street and the marina Expand / Collapse

Aerial view over Key West looking north with Duval Street and the Marina.  (Maisna)

She and her husband were taken to the Coast Guard station. The woman was hospitalized in good condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. 

Earlier this month, a man was bitten on both legs by a bull shark at Haulover Beach, a popular clothing-optional beach in Miami. He was trying to get out of the water when he was attacked. 