Shark bites woman off Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says

A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday after she was reportedly bitten by a small shark in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A person called the Coast Guard Sector Key West around 12:30 p.m. reporting the incident near Snipes Key. The woman, 40, was bitten on her foot, according to the Miami Herald.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

She and her husband were taken to the Coast Guard station. The woman was hospitalized in good condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Earlier this month, a man was bitten on both legs by a bull shark at Haulover Beach, a popular clothing-optional beach in Miami. He was trying to get out of the water when he was attacked.