Florida
Shark bites woman off Florida Keys, US Coast Guard says
A woman was airlifted to the hospital on Saturday after she was reportedly bitten by a small shark in the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
A person called the Coast Guard Sector Key West around 12:30 p.m. reporting the incident near Snipes Key. The woman, 40, was bitten on her foot, according to the Miami Herald.
She and her husband were taken to the Coast Guard station. The woman was hospitalized in good condition, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Earlier this month, a man was bitten on both legs by a bull shark at Haulover Beach, a popular clothing-optional beach in Miami. He was trying to get out of the water when he was attacked.