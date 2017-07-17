Kidnapped baby rescued by San Francisco bus driver

An alert bus driver in San Francisco helped catch a woman who snatched a 6-month-old girl out of a parked car early Sunday, authorities said.

The San Francisco Police Department told KTVU the woman grabbed the baby from the father's vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the city's South of Market neighborhood while the father was preparing a bottle to feed the little girl near the car.

After officials put out a city-wide alert, a MUNI bus driver spotted the suspect and infant about 5 miles away.

Police caught up to the bus around 9 a.m. and took the woman into custody, where she was booked on kidnapping charges, police told KTVU.

"Everybody got involved, this was a big deal," SFPD Lt. Martha Juarez told ABC 7.

As the woman was arrested by police, she was asked if she took the child, to which she replied "no."

The infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but there were no reported injuries.

The suspect's name was not immediately released, and police were investigating if there is any relationship between the woman and the family.

Read more from KTVU.