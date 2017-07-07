Fire engulfs California construction site

Flames engulfed a California construction site early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for at least one building nearby.

The fire broke out inside the construction site in Oakland shortly before 4:30 a.m., KTVU reported. The blaze quickly spread, with flames shooting out of the roof less than an hour after it began.

Thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the site. A crane at the site was on the verge of collapsing, swaying in the fire.

At least one building nearby was evacuated.

CREWS TRY TO STOP FIRE FROM REACHING COLORADO RESORT HOMES

There were no reported injuries and it's unclear how the fire started.

The site is an apartment complex currently under contruction to become a multi-use residential building with a parking lot.

Click here for more from KTVU.