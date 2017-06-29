Dana Loesch: NRA ad condemns, doesn't condone violence

Radio host Dana Loesch defended a video ad she fronted on behalf of the National Rifle Association Thursday, saying that liberal critics' reaction to it was "insane."

Loesch told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that the ad, titled "The Violence of Lies" was recorded in April. It features images of violent protests against conservative speakers at the University of California at Berkeley and attacks on supporters of President Trump.

"I’m talking over video clips that show actual leftist violence," Loesch told host Tucker Carlson. "Rioting, property damage, arson, physical assault, and apparently me condemning violence is what’s inciting and dividing America."

The video drew condemnation from several liberal commentators and lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Loesch called Murphy's tweet "incredibly reckless and irresponsible."

"There was nowhere in this video ... where I called for anyone to move toward violence, to silence anyone, or where I called for anyone to even pick up a firearm and enact violence," she said. "We just had a couple weeks ago, due to some of this rhetoric like we see from Sen. Murphy, had a crazy leftist lunatic go out and open fire on a bunch of Republican [congressmen] after he double-checked to make sure they were Republican.

"This has to stop, and I’m not going to stop condemning violence, and it’s a shame that other people on the left, Tucker, won’t do the same."