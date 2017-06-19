Massachusetts mall closed in hunt for 'armed and dangerous' intruder, police say

An "armed and dangerous intruder" was reported inside a Dick's Sporting Goods at a Massachusetts mall Monday morning, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene at Square One Mall in Saugus for a report of a break-in. People were urged to "avoid the mall area at this time," Saugus Police Department said in a statement.

The mall will remain closed until further notice, Fox 25 Boston reported. Officials at the mall wrote on Twitter it will announce an opening time when it is determined.

Entrances and exits to the mall have been blocked.

