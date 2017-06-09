California man shot in hand with Rice Krispies; assailant nabbed

California cops have arrested a man in connection with a “cereal” crime.

Eureka cops responded to a report of shots fired Wednesday afternoon and found a man who had been struck in the hand with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies, KRCR-TV reports. The weapon turned out to be a flare gun.

Police said they were told the assailant was Timothy Glass Jr., 29, of Eureka, and that he had fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, detectives said they detained Glass at a homeless encampment.

“Glass resisted apprehension causing minor injury to a detective,” police said in press release.

Police contacted the victim who positively identified Glass as the shooter.

However, the victim said he did not want to press charges.

Nevertheless, Glass was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. He was charged with resisting arrest and probation violation, police said.

“Based on the investigation it appears Glass fired a flare gun loaded with a shotgun shell filled with Rice Krispies,” police said.

Police referred the case to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for review.