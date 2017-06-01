California mom, boyfriend convicted in beating death of daughter

A California mother and her boyfriend were convicted Tuesday in the 2014 fatal beating and torture of her 3-year-old daughter.

Two juries heard separate trials for Sarah Lynn Krueger, 27, and Ryan Scott Warner, 29. They were both found guilty of first-degree murder with special allegations of torture and assault causing the brutal killing of Krueger’s daughter, Kayleigh Slusher.

Krueger and Scott were accused of killing Kayleigh on Jan. 30, 2014 in Napa, and placing the girl's body in a freezer, according to police. The pair apparently removed the body from the freezer before fleeing the apartment.

The following day, a friend of Krueger and Scott’s notified the Napa police asking them to make a welfare check at the couple’s apartment, People reported. The police found Kayleigh’s body partially frozen on her bed.

The couple was arrested on Feb. 2, 2014, at an El Cerrito metro station, according to KTVU.

“She had severe injuries and bruising to her head,” Kecia Lind, Napa Valley Deputy District Attorney, told People. “Essentially just all over her body, arms, legs, torso, buttocks. It was tough. The medical examiner described the amount of pain and suffering she would have been in during the time she was dying. It wasn’t a quick process.”

Lind suspects that Kayleigh had been abused in the months before she died.

“It appears most of the abuse took place the month or two prior to her being killed,” she said.

Krueger and Warner are scheduled to be sentenced on July 27, but they both face life in prison with no chance of parole.

“We’re pleased with the verdicts,” Paul Gero, Assistant Napa County District Attorney, told KTVU. “It’s what we asked for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

