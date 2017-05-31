Arizona high school seniors' paper toss goes viral

Graduating seniors at an Arizona high school celebrated their final days with a massive paper toss down a set of stairs.

A video uploaded on Twitter over the long weekend of Basha High School graduates has gone viral, garnering more than 70,000 likes and thousands of shares.

“People came with boxes, suitcases filled, all sorts of things filled with paper and just dumped it out,” senior Jordan White told ABC 15 Arizona. “There was such a thick coating of paper that you could just slide right down the stairs, it was wild.”

White posted the video Twitter, which originally had to be trimmed from 3 minutes long. He said that within days, it was getting traction all over the world.

“It’s all recycled, there was lots of concern if it was recycled or not, but it’s all recycled,” he said.

It seems the paper toss is a tradition at Basha high, located in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. A video from the 2015 graduating class shows them dumping tons of paper down the stairs.

“This is my little moment to kind of say good-bye to the school, and kind of give them something back,” senior Chandler Plough told ABC 15.

After the toss, students do pitch in and help clean it all up.

Basha High School graduation is scheduled for today.