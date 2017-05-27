New Jersey
Police clear terminal after suspicious package found at Newark airport
Authorities in New Jersey cleared a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday after a suspicious package was discovered.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the suspicious package was found in Terminal A. The package caused a partial evacuation of the departure level of the terminal.
No details were immediately available, though reports that the device was “pressure cooker” surfaced.
The Essex County bomb squad assisted at the scene.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.