Illinois Marine veteran, 92, is 'something blue' at Missouri wedding

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran recovered from an illness to fulfill his goal of being the "something blue" at his niece's wedding in Missouri.

Bill Lee Eblen, 92, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during WWII and a veteran of the Korean War, according to a Facebook post submitted by Alison Ferrell, Eblen's niece.

Eblen was recovering from pneumonia and was not certain he would make it to Alison and Matthew Ferrell’s wedding in Cape Girardeau.

Eblen, who lives at a veterans' home in Illinois, told the nurses he was determined to get well enough “to be her (Alison Ferrell) ‘something blue’ on her wedding day.”

“I said 'I’m 92-years-old this is a miracle happening to me!'” Eblen told KFVS.

On the wedding day, Eblen dressed in his Marine Corps uniform, complete with blue slacks, and was wheeled down the aisle. He held a sign stating, "I'm her something blue."

“It meant everything to me that he was there as my something blue,” the bride said to People. “I come from a family where we have great respect and admiration for those in the armed services, so having him there in his blues was perfect.”

“You don’t ever forget your military experience,” Eblen said. “I just respect Alison’s decision to include me in her wedding, plus it was a lot of fun!”

