Georgia veterans upset after HOA limits display of American flags

Veterans are fighting to display American flags outside their homes in a Georgia community after their homeowners association told them flags could only be displayed on 23 specific days of the year.

“I was extremely upset… that’s a polite way of putting it,” said U.S. Navy veteran Tom Wilder, after he learned in an emailed statement that his American flag could only be flown outside his house on certain days.

The Village at Towne Lake Homeowners Association said in a statment to residents regarding the flying of flags: “These guidelines help maintain the aesthetic and architectural theme of the community.”

“How can you say that the American flag detracts from the looks, the aesthetics of a community?” said Air Force veteran Pete Rockett.

“They treat it… as if it’s a decoration – like Christmas decorations. You can put up your Christmas decorations on these days,” Rockett continued. “The American flag is not a decoration. It’s a symbol, and it’s a symbol of a lot of things, to a lot of people.”

Rockett said he flies his American flag for all the people in his life that have served our country. “It would be a travesty to take that flag down.”

The veterans said they will not be taking their flags down.

“I’m not gonna take it down,” said Wilder. “I fought for our flag and our country, and I will continue to fight for our flag and our country – no matter what.”