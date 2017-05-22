California high school controversy over student campaign video showing 'terrorists'

A California high school student sparked controversy last week after he created a campaign video that included people dressed as Muslim terrorists.

The unnamed student at San Ramon Valley High School created the video as part of his campaign for student body president, pledging to protect his classmates from ISIS fighters if they were attacked, KNTV reported. The video showed his friends dressed as "terrorists" while holding fake guns.

The school district stripped the boy of his title as president, but reinstated it after his parents planned to file a lawsuit, the news station added.

A San Ramon Valley Unified School District spokeswoman told local media that officials determined that the controversial video was protected by the student's First Amendment rights. "It's a classic conflict that we deal with as a school and as a school district," spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich told KGO.

"These kids agree to a campaign contract with clear consequences for breaking it...you will not get an office. I know it well because my daughter is the current ASB president," parent Karen Peace wrote in a Facebook post last Thursday that has garnered hundreds of reactions since.

"I can't share any more details other than to let you know the situation has been resolved," Graswich told KNTV. The school district did not respond to Fox News' request for a statement.

The parents filed a writ signaling an intent to sue the school district, KNTV added.