Georgia crash site photo brings comfort to grieving family

A photo snapped by a stranger minutes after a deadly car crash in Georgia has brought closure to the two families who lost their loved ones.

"I couldn't breathe before I got this," Judy Simmons said.

Judy Simmons lost her 23-year-old daughter Hannah, her 9-month-old granddaughter A'Lannah and her daughter's best friend 28-year-old Lauren Buteau on April 25 in Gainesville.

"We were told my daughter lost control and hit a truck," Simmons said. "I just knew, I knew they were gone."

In the days following the tragedy, Simmons said she needed closure that her loved ones did not suffer in the final moments of their life.

"I just needed God to reassure me somehow that they didn't suffer," Simmons said.

Her closure, Simmons said, came in a photo taken by a young woman on her way to work.

The photograph shows light beaming from the sky onto the crash site. Simmons said she has an explanation for what that is.

"It's God taking them home to Heaven," Simmons said. "After I got the photo I could finally breathe again and I knew it was God showing me they didn't suffer. It was instant."

