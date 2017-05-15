Massachusetts police search for Duke University student reported missing after house party

Police in Franklin will resume their search for a 20-year-old man reported missing after he failed to return home following a house party early Sunday morning.

Michael Doherty was last seen at a party on Phyllis Lane.

Police said they received a call from his parents around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, saying their son never returned home from the previous night. Investigators began a search and asked residents in the area to check their backyards, sheds and other detached buildings.

Doherty is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a Nike symbol, black pants and sneakers.

Police said they found an article of clothing, possibly belonging to Doherty, near the marsh. A section of Oak Street was shut down Sunday as crews began to search the water around Mine Brook.

Doherty is a graduate of Xaverian High School and is now a student at Duke University. A college friend told Boston 25 News that the president of the fraternity Doherty is a member of will be heading to Franklin.

