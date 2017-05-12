Video: Brother of Cleveland murder victim attacks killer in courtroom

Emotions ran high in a Cleveland courtroom on Wednesday when the brother of a homicide victim lunged at a defendant who had just pleaded guilty to fatally shooting five people, including the brother's sister and her unborn child.

Video from the courtroom shows Delray Johnson, the brother of one of the victims, jumping to attack the defendant, 21-year-old James Sparks-Henderson. Within seconds, security officers grab Johnson, to stop him from charging toward Sparks-Henderson. A police officer seemingly holds Johnson in a headlock, where he struggles, before officers ultimately remove him from the courtroom.

Authorities say Johnson’s sister, 41-year-old Sherita Johnson, was about 28 weeks pregnant when Sparks-Henderson fatally shot her and three others at a Cleveland home in November 2014.

Sparks-Henderson reportedly smirked while Johnson provided emotional statements in the courtroom. Seconds later, Johnson lunged for the defendant.

Sparks-Henderson’s trial was planned to start this week, but he instead pleaded guilty to multiple aggravated murder charges and was sentenced to five consecutive life prison terms.