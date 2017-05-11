Arkansas police shooting: Suspect surrounded in home after killing officer

Police in Arkansas were negotiating a suspect's surrender Thursday after a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed at a trafffic stop and two other people were found dead outside a house.

Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said the shooting happened early Thursday in the Dardanelle-Chickalah area of Yell County, located about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Police said they would not yet release the identity of the suspect, but said he is inside a home in the area and that authorities are trying to make contact with him.

A spokesman told reporters that the officer – identified by the West Memphis Police Department as Lt. Kevin Mainhart – was shot around 7:18am Thursday morning during a traffic stop. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

“What happened today once again highlights the dangers that are facing law enforcement officers across this country,” Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told reporters. “This deputy checked in for duty this morning not even realizing that this would be his last call.

The causes of death for the other two victims have not been released.

"Our hearts are saddened and we are in prayer for his family and officer who were his comrades that served and protect this county," Sadler added.

Arkansas State Police is assisting local law enforcement in the search. SWAT officers were on the scene and negotiations were continuing, FOX 16 reported.

Authorities advised that people stay away from the area.

"Priority one right now is to successfully get this suspect to this surrender and move forward in the investigation of what transpired this morning," Sadler said.

It was not immediately clear if the other two victims had any connection to the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.