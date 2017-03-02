MS-13 gang members indicted in killings of three NY teens

Several members of the notorious Salvadoran gang MS-13 have been arrested and indicted on federal charges in the killing of three teenagers that shocked a Long Island community last year.

MS-13 GANG IS RECRUITING NEWLY ARRIVED MIGRANT KIDS IN NEW YORK, POLICE SAY

The arrests were made in a series of raids Thursday morning in Suffolk County executed by FBI and Suffolk police. Local and federal law enforcement have been cracking down on gang violence following the murders of the teenagers in Brentwood, N.Y., last year.

MS-13 has been blamed for 30 other killings on Long Island since 2010. U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers has scheduled a Thursday news conference to discuss charges related to the new arrests.

FEDERAL INDICTMENT OF 37 MS-13 MEMBERS HIGHLIGHTS GANG'S PRESENCE IN CAROLINAS

Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were slaughtered in a residential neighborhood near an elementary school in a Sept. 13 attack that came amid a national conversation about illegal immigration.

Expand / Contract A poster featuring photos of Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cueva, part of a memorial near the spot where their bodies were found in Brentwood. (AP Photo/Claudia Torrens)

On Sept. 13, the day before her 16th birthday, Mickens' brutally beaten body was found on a tree-lined street in Brentwood. A day later, the beaten body of her lifelong friend, Cuevas, turned up in the wooded backyard of a nearby home. The teenagers had been inseparable and shared an interest in basketball.

The killings may have been crimes of opportunity linked to ongoing gang fights at Brentwood High School, officials have said.

Thirteen members of the MS-13 gang are facing federal charges in connection with the investigation, though not all are being charged in the killings, local and federal officials announced Thursday.

Within a few weeks of the girls' deaths, the remains of three other Brentwood teens were found hidden in secluded areas.

The body of 18-year-old Jose Pena-Hernandez was found on the grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood in October.

Police also discovered the skeletal remains of 19-year-old Oscar Acosta and 15-year-old Miguel Garcia-Moran in a remote industrial area of the town. Acosta had been missing since May, and Garcia-Moran vanished in February.

It is unknown if the suspects indicted will be charged with the killings of Acosta and Garcia-Moran.

The identities of the suspects, including their immigration status, were not immediately released.

Law enforcement officials have said MS-13 is the largest gang on Long Island with Suffolk County “cliques” concentrated in the villages of Brentwood, Huntington, Copiague, Farmingdale, and Islip.

Since the killings last fall, Suffolk County police have arrested more than 125 suspected MS-13 gang members in Brentwood and elsewhere.

"MS-13 functions like all immigrant organized crime groups, they start by targeting their own community," Lou Gentile, a former officer at the Organized Crime Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police and founder of the investigative firm CSI, told Fox News Latino. "You're seeing a growing Hispanic population in the Carolinas and MS-13 preys on their own, they exploit their own."

The Associated Press contrinuted to this report.