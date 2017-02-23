Massive manhunt in Kansas after gunman opens fire in packed bar, injuring 3

Kansas law enforcement are conducting a frantic manhunt Wednesday night after gunfire erupted inside a packed bar during an NCAA basketball game, injuring three-- including two critically.

The gunman was described as a white male, possibly in his 60s, Olathe police said. Olathe is to the southwest of Kansas City.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or a motive, Fox 4 KC reported.

"We’re going to be talking to a lot of people. We’re going to continue to interview witnesses, and anybody that has information. We’re asking them to give us a call or call the TIPS Hotline. We’re going to continue to talk to them and when we get additional information or leads, we will follow up on those until we make an arrest," Olathe police Sgt. Logan Bonney said.

Police said three men were shot the Austin’s Bar and Grill at around 7:15 p.m. Two men were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital in critical condition. Another was listed in serious condition.

A witness told the Kansas City Star the bar was filled with people watching the University of Kansas men’s basketball game.

Police urged anyone in the area to stay inside while authorities search for the gunman.

