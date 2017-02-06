Criminal whose sentence was commuted by Obama is back in prison

A Texas man whose life sentence on drug charges was commuted by former President Obama is back behind bars after cops caught him with more than two pounds of cocaine following a high-speed chase, according to a report.

Robert M. Gill, 68, had been imprisoned in 1990 for for cocaine and heroin distribution before Obama set him free along with other non-violent federal inmates in 2015, the San Antonio Express News reported.

During his eight years in office, Obama commuted 1,715 prison sentences, more than any other president.

Last Thursday, according to federal court papers, Gill met with his probation officers and then went to the parking lot of a food market to buy more than 2 pounds of cocaine.

Gill met a person who gave him a black backpack that he placed in his vehicle, and a sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked car tried to stop him, the affidavit said.

But Gill took off and after a high-speed chase collided with another vehicle where deputies were able to disable his car.

Officers found the cocaine in the backpack and put him under arrest, the affidavit said.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST.