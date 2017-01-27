Remains of missing Fort Campbell solider found off Tennessee highway

The skeletal remains of a missing Fort Campbell soldier were found in Tennessee, authorities said Wednesday.

Susan Niland, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said in a statement that the remains found on Interstate 24 in Robertson County were identified as missing Pfc. Shadow McClaine.

"I held onto hope that they were just holding her somewhere," - mother of soldier #ShadowMcClaine whose body was found after 145 days @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9zKSnretAA — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) January 26, 2017

McClaine was a member of the 101st Airborne Division at the Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. She was reported missing in September and her abandoned car was found in Nashville.

Jamal Williams-McCray and Charles Robinson, two fellow Fort Campbell soldiers, were charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in McClaine’s disappearance in November.

McClaine’s mother told the Leaf-Chronicle in November that her daughter and Williams-McCray had been divorced for more than a year. Williams-McCray was arrested on Oct. 6 on “out of county warrants” and was being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

McClaine failed to report back for duty as an air traffic control tower operator at Fort Campbell after Labor Day, the Army said. Her car was found several days later.

McClaine joined the Army in 2011 and served stints in Afghanistan and South Korea, her mother said. She was preparing to leave the military on Oct. 11, and looking forward to returning to civilian life, with plans to return to California and go to school to build on her interest in photography.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.