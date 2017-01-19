Dog found with nose and ears cut off in Detroit

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a reward of $2,500 after a dog was found with its ears and nose cut off on Tuesday.

The humane society found the Rottweiler in Detroit’s southwest side after they were contacted by someone who saw that the dog was injured. The dog also had wounds on its tail and back legs, according to reports by Fox 2 Detroit.

The Rottweiler was taken to an animal care center in Detroit and was treated for its injuries.

"It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering," said Mark Ramos, one of the humane society’s lead cruelty investigators said in a statement posted on the humane society’s website. "This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn't happen again.”

Ramos added that “this animal deserves justice."

The humane society is asking anyone with information to call the Michigan Humane Society hotline at (313) 872-3401.

