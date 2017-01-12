The wanted fugitive suspected of murdering two people in Orlando, including a police officer, appeared in an ominous Facebook Live video before the shootings -- as his then-girlfriend joked about killing police and herself.

The Nov. 4 video showed Markeith Loyd -- who was on the loose Thursday -- in a car at a traffic stop with his pregnant girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

"Go ahead and kill him, babe, so we can get home faster," she was heard saying, referring to the officer. Later, as Loyd sped down the road, she shouted, "You not about to kill me and the baby."

Just over a month later, police said Loyd did indeed kill the girlfriend, reportedly after she broke up with him. On Monday, they said he shot and killed Master Sgt. Debra Clayton after she demanded he stop outside a Walmart. As the manhunt intensified that day, a motorcycle crash killed Sheriff's Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Cops this week have arrested three people accused of helping Loyd, 41, after the manhunt began, Fox 35 reported.

Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was arrested on an accessory charge Wednesday. Later the same day, police arrested an ex-girlfriend of Loyd's: Jameis Slaughter, who also faces a charge of accessory, according to online jail records.

And a day earlier, Zarghee Mayan, the fugitive's supervisor at a fried chicken restaurant, was arrested on the same charge.

The Orlando Sentinel uncovered the Facebook Live video.

Right after Loyd's ex-girlfriend was killed in mid-December, Mayan said Loyd came into the restaurant with a gun, pointed it at Mayan and said, "'Drive me or I will kill you. I just did something real bad,"' court documents revealed

Mayan said he drove Loyd to several places, including the home of Loyd's estranged wife, where Loyd told him to knock on the door. Mayan said he walked to the door without knocking because he was afraid Lloyd would shoot her, according to the arrest affidavit, which noted that Mayan told conflicting stories about his encounters with Loyd.

Mayan claimed his most recent encounter with Loyd was last Saturday, two days before the Walmart shooting. Mayan said he noticed that Loyd was armed and wearing body armor when they hugged, according to his arrest affidavit.

More than 500 tips have poured in. Orlando Police Chief John Mina warned earlier this week that anyone helping Loyd "will be put behind bars and brought to justice as well."

Mayan's arrest affidavit also revealed that Smith-Loyd collected money from him to give to her uncle in the days after Dixon's killing.

Smith-Loyd's affidavit said she contacted deputies after the ex-girlfriend's death and promised to help them find her uncle if they first told her whether a firearm had been recovered from the scene of the slaying. Then she stopped cooperating even as she contacted others on her uncle's behalf, the affidavit said.

Slaughter is accused of collecting money for Loyd.

Funerals were planned for Lewis for Friday and Clayton for Saturday.

