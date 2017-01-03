Two years ago criminal Jeremy Meeks was dubbed the “hottest felon” in the world after his police mugshot went viral.

Now the ex-con and Instagram hit has been posting pictures of a luxury lifestyle that proves that life after crime does pay.

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

The 32-year-old poses with a $150,000 Maserati in front of his huge mansion after turning his life around and becoming a full time model.

The former gang member from California was jailed in 2014 over weapons charges but his sexy mugshot, posted on the Stockton police Facebook page, had women begging to be “locked up with him” and had model agencies lining up at his cell door.

After being released in March last year, the ex-con has been keeping his 612,000 followers up to date with his new career – and it’s clearly going well.

Celebrating our 8 year anniversary today and 50 more to go. Through thick and thin! #blessed #loved #aniversary #marriage A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

The picture of the huge mansion on his Instagram is captioned “Good to be home”.

More touching pictures show he has been reunited with his wife Melissa and children.

Posing with Melissa he wrote: “”Celebrating our 8 year anniversary today and 50 more to go. Through thick and thin! #blessed #loved #aniversary #marriage.

