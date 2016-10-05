Steve Jobs Commencement Speech, Stanford University, June 2005 (Transcript)

Today marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Steve Jobs, one of the greatest tech leaders in history.

His legacy remains strong today. Among students, entrepreneurs and top executives, Jobs is an inspiration for seizing life and opportunity. To honor the genius who exemplified wisdom and courage -- and who opened up an entirely new world of technology -- take some time to revisit one of his most inspirational and emotional speeches.

Watch Steve Jobs’s 2005 Stanford University Commencement address and read the transcript below:

I am honored to be with you today at your commencement from one of the finest universities in the world. I never graduated from college. Truth be told, this is the closest I’ve ever gotten to a college graduation. Today I want to tell you three stories from my life. That’s it. No big deal. Just three stories.

The first story is about connecting the dots.

I dropped out of Reed College after the first 6 months, but then stayed around as a drop-in for another 18 months or so before I really quit. So why did I drop out?