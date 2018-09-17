Bomb scare at Phoenix airport caused by unattended car; police say driver probably only getting $56 parking ticket

The driver responsible for leaving an unattended rental car near a terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday morning – and throwing Terminal 4 into chaos as a result – will likely just get a parking ticket.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport officials announced shortly before noon that operations were finally returning to normal after shutting down Terminal 4 “as a precaution” during a police investigation into the unattended vehicle. They had initially shut down part of the Arizona airport and evacuated all passengers after someone called to report a suspicious rental car left in a curb lane at the airport nearly four hours earlier, AZ Central reported.

The terminal closure caused flight delays and cancellations of 34 Southwest flights. Other carriers affected included American Airlines, Air Canada and British Airways.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Tommy Thompson confirmed that a bomb squad had worked to make sure the vehicle was not a danger before the terminal could be reopened.

An airport spokeswoman said three of the four security checkpoints at the terminal had closed as a result of the incident, and the Sky Train stopped dropping passengers at the terminal.

Sgt. Thompson later stated that the driver, who was not named, would likely be facing nothing more than a parking citation, which he was told would amount to $56. The driver may also have to pay for additional towing fees.

Displaced passengers on Twitter, meanwhile, had called for the driver to be punished much more severely.

One woman, who claimed she missed out on a friend's bridal shower as a result of the delays, shared an open tweet to the driver, saying she hopes the convenient parking job was "worth the trouble" he or she was about to get into.

Another, Ryan Hintze, called the driver an "idiot."

"An inconsiderate person decided to waste thousands of people's time and inconvenience them," wrote Hintze in a Twitter direct message, according to AZ Central. "I hope the idiot who left the rental car gets tracked down and punished to the fullest extent of the law."