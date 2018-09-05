British Airways, Heathrow Airport staff celebrate Queen’s Freddie Mercury with choreographed dance

British Airways has teamed up with Heathrow Airport to celebrate rock music legend Freddie Mercury’s birthday on Wednesday, September 5.

The Queen frontman used to work at Heathrow Airport as a baggage handler before joining the band in 1970.

In honor of the internationally renowned musician, Heathrow Airport and British Airways set up an “escape from reality” in the airport’s Terminal 5 where baggage handlers performed “Mercury-inspired dance movies, choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing and X Factor choreographer Lyndon Lloyd,” a press release reports.

“Freddie Mercury was a truly British icon and I am delighted to ‘Break Free’ and celebrate his iconic life with my colleagues. We hope passengers at Terminal 5 enjoy our surprising and unique welcome to the UK, before we return to work. After all, The Show Must Go On.” Virinder Bansal, Baggage Service Manager at Heathrow said.

Travelers coming through terminal 5 will be able to enjoy the over-the-top display, as well as Queen memorabilia in the departures area for the next month.

“Freddie Mercury is an undisputed rock legend and it has been an absolute blast planning his birthday celebrations at Heathrow Airport, where he once worked,” Adam Dewey, Baggage Manager at British Airways, said. “Myself and the other baggage handlers taking part have put everything into these dance routines and we can’t wait to see the faces on holidaymakers when they strut their stuff in the arrivals hall!”

The airport and airliner hope the festivities will help raise awareness for The Mercury Phoenix Trust, Queen’s charity that fights HIV and AIDS worldwide. The singer died from complications of AIDS in 1991.