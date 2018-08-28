Viking Cruises bans children, says clients want kid-free vacations

Those looking to take family fun to the high seas can no longer look to Viking River Cruises, as the line has quietly announced that individuals under age 18 will no longer be permitted onboard for future trips.

On August 27, Orlando Weekly reported that the Basel, Switzerland-headquartered Viking Cruises adjusted their river cruise policy to mirror that of their Viking Ocean Cruises line, which has had an adults-only policy since debuting in 2015. The cruise line’s new, streamlined age policy is now “one of the strictest in the industry,” according to the outlet.

BRITISH WOMAN WHO FELL OFF SHIP IN CROATIA CREDITS SINGING AND YOGA FOR SURVIVING 10-HOUR ORDEAL

According to Viking’s new terms and conditions page, for all trips booked on both lines after August 1, 2018, passengers must be age 18 to embark on their scheduled voyage. Cruises booked on behalf of those under age 18 through 2019, ahead of the August 1 update, are still welcome for their scheduled cruise.

As noted by Travel Weekly, Viking River Cruises’ minimum passenger age was 12 years old, before the new ruling. The cruise line’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Richard Marnell, told the outlet that the rollout makes sense, as Viking’s travel experience is geared towards those over 50.

"Viking has always offered experiences that are designed for travelers who are 50 and older, with interests in history, art, culture and exploration. It's what we're known for,” Marnell said.

“Previously, we had allowed a degree of flexibility in the minimum age for travel, but increasingly our guests have told us how much they appreciate an environment where they can travel without children. In addition to marketing what Viking is, we believe our guests also appreciate knowing what Viking is not," he added.

As noted by Orlando Weekly, Viking is not alone with its new no-kids-allowed rule. Richard Branson’s Virgin Voyage announced last year that the cruise line’s inaugural ship, set to sail in 2020, would also be adults only. U by Uniworld, too, has an adults-only policy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Representatives for Viking did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story.