Horse, owner get kicked off Austrian train

All aboard the pony express!

While one man’s attempt to bring his horse aboard an Austrian train ultimately failed, the silly stunt made for some awesome photos.

Earlier this week, a man identified as Benni and his horse, Frieda, reportedly tried to board two trains in the city of Styer with no luck, The Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, officials for the first train at the Bad Mitterndorf station refused to let the man and the beast on board, while the driver of the second train would not leave the station until the pair were off of the locomotive.

Though the heist was a flop, passengers who witnessed the unusual scene found the situation hilarious, and shared images of the encounter on Twitter.

"We hope this will stay a one-off," Austrian Federal Railways spokeswoman Julianne Pamme said of the horsing around, as per the Straits Times, and added that horses could be dangerous on board in the event of an emergency.