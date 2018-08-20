Drunk man arrested for peeing on passenger during flight to Japan

A 24-year-old American man flying from Chicago to Japan was arrested after he allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger during the trans-Pacific flight.

The incident occurred on an All Nippon Airways flight on Friday.

According to reports, the unidentified passenger got up from his seat and peed on a 50-year-old Japanese man sitting two rows behind him.

The Japanese man said he did not know the American and that they had never met.

The American man was restrained by cabin crew in air and then arrested by police once the plane safely landed in Japan, the Independent reports.

Police told Japan Today that the American man drank four glasses of champagne and a sake before the incident occurred. The man told police he could not remember the incident.

Fox News reached out to All Nippon Airways for comment.