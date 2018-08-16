Train at Busch Gardens theme park catches fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at Busch Gardens theme park in Williamsburg, Va., on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, a fire broke out just before 3:30 pm at the Caribou Train Station. Fire crews responded immediately and were able to contain the blaze quickly.

A spokesperson for Busch Gardens told Fox News the train was not in service and that one employee sustained minor injuries.

“A train that was not in service caught fire today, Aug. 16, behind-the-scenes in the New France area of Busch Gardens Williamsburg. James City County Fire Rescue responded immediately and the fire has been contained. There were no guests or animals involved and all surrounding areas have been evacuated. One Busch Gardens ambassador sustained minor injuries and was taken for medical treatment as a precaution. The safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals remains our top priority.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Busch Gardens, the steam locomotives used around the park use propane tanks to fuel a fire box located on the train that then heats water in a boiler and creates steam to power the train, WAVY reported.