Norwegian Air passenger makes bomb threat over seating

Hundreds of passengers on a Norwegian Air flight were forced to deplane after boarding at a Florida airport Sunday evening because an angry passenger made a comment about a bomb.

The Orlando Police Department says officers responded to a gate at the Orlando International Airport as the London-bound plane was prepared to close its doors.

NORWEGIAN AIRLINES PASSENGER MAKES BOMB THREAT OVER SEATING

Police said the unidentified passenger allegedly made the comment because he was unhappy with his seating assignment. The comment was overheard by other passengers, who presumably alerted authorities.

Police officers questioned the man and turned the investigation over to the FBI.

Nothing suspicious was found, and the airplane eventually took off.

A police spokesman said Monday he didn’t know if the man who made the comment was allowed to re-board.

Norwegian Air told Fox News that the incident is part of an ongoing investigation and confirmed that three passengers were removed by the police and not allowed to board the aircraft later.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“There was an altercation during the boarding process of Norwegian’s flight DI7058 from Orlando to London Sunday night. The ground handling staff followed protocol and notified the airport police and the CBP (US Customs & Border Protection), who removed three passengers from the flight. We are cooperating with the authorities during their ongoing investigation. The flight departed at 8.35pm Sunday night, a few hours delayed,” Norwegian Airlines told Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.