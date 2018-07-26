New airport security scanners may mean passengers no longer have to remove personal items

New airport scanners at London’s Heathrow Airport could mean great things for travelers, especially the ones who are perpetually late.

These 3D imagery scanners allow security agents to see objects inside people's baggage from all angles, so taking out all your toiletries, electronics and food may become a thing of the past.

“We continue to look at new technologies that can both improve the passenger experience and strengthen our security,” a spokesperson for Heathrow told The Guardian.

According to the United Kingdom's Department for Transport, these scanners can also detect hidden explosives, CNN reported. However, passengers should expect to remove any items if asked by security staff, regardless of the new scanners.

According to CNN, similar scanners have been trialed at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. Heathrow Airport is expecting to try out the scanners for the next six to 12 months. The scanners will only be found in a few of the security lanes, so don’t count on a speedy, 3D scanner to breeze you through at Heathrow.

For people who consistently don’t give enough time to go through security prior to their departure, or people who are sick and tired of taking out all of their personal belongings for everyone to see, the new scanners could make a huge difference in having a pleasant travel experience.

You probably still have to take off your shoes, though.