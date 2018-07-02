Jet2 passengers injured when snack cart hurtles through plane during landing

A number of Jet2 passengers were injured when an unsecured snack cart rolled from the back of the plane down the aisle during landing, hitting passengers’ legs and arms along the way.

The incident happened Sunday as the plane was flying into Belfast International Airport.

Though the passengers were only slightly injured, several onboard said the incident was terrifying because they “didn’t know what it was.”

William Smyth, who was hit by the cart and given an ice pack for his leg, told BBC, “It was scary enough. We didn’t know what it was, so you end up thinking all sorts.”

“Everyone was frightened and people screamed,” he added.

Another passenger, John Kerr, told BBC it was “lucky that there were no serious injuries.”

"There were a lot of children including babies on that flight," he said.

A mom on the flight said the toddler “just started screaming.”

“She didn’t know what the noise was, it was so loud,” she said to BBC.

Jet2 has apologized to those onboard for the incident.

“The safety and care of our customers is our priority and we apologize to those who were delayed in their journey home and we apologize sincerely to anyone who was inconvenienced,” Jet2 said in a statement to Fox News.

The passengers were delayed for a short time on the plane, but then deplaned normally, the statement said.