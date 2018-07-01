Delta responds to Busy Philipps after actress slams airline for 'separating' her from her child on flight

Delta Air Lines has apologized to actress Busy Philipps after the star called the carrier out on Friday for allegedly trying to separate her from her young child on a flight to Minnesota.

Philipps said the carrier had canceled her and her 9-year-old daughter, Birdie Leigh’s flights and then rebooked the two on separate planes that were flying to different locations.

“Hey @Delta! Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and having a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, People reported.

The airliner explained the pair were originally booked under separate itineraries, which caused them to be rebooked on alternate routes.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Ms. Philipps. Delta worked quickly to resolve the rebooking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel,” Delta shared in a statement to Fox News.

In an Instagram story, Philipps shared that she “got a text that our other flight was canceled and they had rerouted us and put us on different planes to different places.” Philipps said she was scheduled to go to St. Paul, Minnesota, while “B was going to Detroit,” People reported.

The 39-year-old, who was also traveling with her 4-year-old daughter, Cricket Pearl, never actually separated from her daughter, but wasn’t able to get a flight for the entire family until 2:30 in the morning.

Delta refunded the unused portion of the Philipps’ travel arrangements, the airliner said.