Delta responds to Busy Philipps after actress slams airline for 'separating' her from her child on flight

Alexandra Deabler
By | Fox News
Busy Philipps was not happy with how Delta Air Lines handled her and her family's flight reservations on Friday.

Busy Philipps was not happy with how Delta Air Lines handled her and her family's flight reservations on Friday.  (Zuma)

Delta Air Lines has apologized to actress Busy Philipps after the star called the carrier out on Friday for allegedly trying to separate her from her young child on a flight to Minnesota. 

Philipps said the carrier had canceled her and her 9-year-old daughter, Birdie Leigh’s flights and then rebooked the two on separate planes that were flying to different locations.

“Hey @Delta! Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and having a 2 HR call time wait! You are terrible!” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, People reported.

The airliner explained the pair were originally booked under separate itineraries, which caused them to be rebooked on alternate routes.

A Delta Airlines MD-88 (foreground) with Airbus A320 (background) at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta , Georgia, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Tami Chappell (UNITED STATES) - WM2E7CJ13RP01

Delta Air Lines apologized the actress and refunded part of her ticket.  (iStock)

“We apologize for the inconvenience this caused Ms. Philipps. Delta worked quickly to resolve the rebooking issue and coordinated directly with the customer to adjust their travel,” Delta shared in a statement to Fox News.

In an Instagram story, Philipps shared that she “got a text that our other flight was canceled and they had rerouted us and put us on different planes to different places.” Philipps said she was scheduled to go to St. Paul, Minnesota, while “B was going to Detroit,” People reported.

The 39-year-old, who was also traveling with her 4-year-old daughter, Cricket Pearl, never actually separated from her daughter, but wasn’t able to get a flight for the entire family until 2:30 in the morning.

Delta refunded the unused portion of the Philipps’ travel arrangements, the airliner said.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.