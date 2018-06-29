United flight aborts takeoff at Phoenix airport: 'Pilot slammed on the brakes,' passenger says

Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport officials say no one was injured when a United aircraft aborted takeoff just seconds before departure.

United Flight 1600, which was scheduled to fly from Phoenix to Newark, N.J., pulled off the runway on Friday morning after a possible issue with overheated brakes, airport officials confirmed to Fox 10.

DELTA PASSENGER SAYS FLIGHT ATTENDANT THREW HER, OTHERS OFF PLANE OVER PHONE'S 'AIRPLANE MODE'

“Phoenix Fire responded, per standard procedure. Fire reported no injuries,” a spokesperson for Phoenix’s Sky Harbor said in a statement obtained by Fox News. “There is no impact to airport operations. Other flights are departing and arriving as usual.”

A passenger aboard the flight, who identifies himself as John Pentecost on Twitter, claims the plane was at “full power accelerating down the runway.” In a later tweet, he added that the pilot told passengers they were traveling at 130 miles per hour when a warning light presumably signaled the crew to abort.

“I thought for sure we’d skid off the runway. Plane sitting lopsided now… must have blown a tire,” wrote Pentecost.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for United Airlines was not immediately available to comment.