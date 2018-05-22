Female pilot calls out sexist passengers in viral tweet

A female pilot publicly called out the sexist comments she faces on the job in a tweet that has gone viral.

Charlotte Knowlson, who goes by Pilot Charlotte on Twitter, wrote about a recent encounter she had with two male passengers traveling on the plane she was flying.

DAD TAKES LATE SON'S GIRLFRIEND TO PROM AFTER TEEN DIES IN CAR CRASH

She wrote that both men made jokes about her gender, with one commenting on “female drivers” and the other saying if he’d known the pilot was a woman, he wouldn’t have gotten on.

But Knowslon had the perfect comeback for the unnecessary remarks. “Fact is, I can fly an £80m jet, you can’t,” she wrote in her tweet.

In several follow-up tweets, Knowlson explained how she’s unfortunately “used to this kind of humor” and initially reacted professionally. But later, when a cabin crew member expressed anger over the comments, Knowslon said she began to question why this type of treatment toward women is normal.

“I didn’t get where I am today by listening to these kinds of comments. I’m not offended, I’m not disheartened. I’m saddened by the fact that this is the attitude some still have and think it is ok to make these comments to women,” she wrote.

“It is this attitude that puts women off and another barrier stopping them from going into male dominated careers. It shouldn’t even be a thing!!!” Knowlson added.

Knowlson’s tweet quickly grew in popularity, receiving nearly 12,000 retweets and 94,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon. People also took to the comments to share their own experiences with sexism, as well as showing support for Knowlson’s career and thanking her for being a great role model.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Last month, female Southwest pilot Tammie Jo Shults was deemed a hero after successfully landing a plane that had suffered a midair engine explosion. Prior to joining the commercial airline company in 1993, Shults worked as a pilot and instructor with the Navy and is one of the first female fighter pilots in U.S. military history.